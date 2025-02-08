Offset Lashes Out at Cardi B in Bitter Social Media Post, Accuses Her of Cheating

Spread the love

The ongoing public feud between Offset and Cardi B has taken another dramatic turn, with the Migos rapper lashing out at his estranged wife in a series of since-deleted tweets.

In the posts, Offset accused Cardi B of infidelity and insinuated that at least one of their three children may not be his.

The bitter social media outburst is the latest chapter in the couple’s tumultuous split, which began when they announced their impending divorce in August 2024. Since then, their relationship has been marked by public arguments and cryptic social media posts, offering fans a glimpse into their increasingly toxic dynamic.

In one of the deleted tweets, Offset wrote, “We sharing. Blood test. Butch been cheating since 2019. I ain’t tell when u did [rat emoji]. Tommy n Sammy. My new b#### badder.” He also claimed, “Had u last week by the way,” leaving fans speculating about the meaning behind his words.

The tweets sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many suggesting that Offset’s outburst was fueled by jealousy over Cardi B’s new single with Pardison Fontaine, “Toot It Up,” and the attention she has been receiving. Others speculated that he may have been bothered by recent photos of Cardi B with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B, for her part, has not directly responded to Offset’s latest accusations. However, she has been vocal about her feelings toward him in the past. During a livestream in September 2024, shortly after filing for divorce, the Grammy-winning rapper declared, “I’m too much woman for you. … And I’ve always been too good for you.”

She also hinted at Offset’s own infidelity, stating, “Nothing surprises me anymore. You’ve done it all, so I don’t care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don’t regret none of them. But I regret you. I don’t regret my kids; you’re a good daddy. You’re all right.”

The couple, who married in 2017, share three children together. Despite their personal struggles, both have acknowledged each other’s roles as parents, even as their romantic relationship continues to unravel in the public eye.

Offset’s latest outburst has reignited discussions about the challenges of navigating high-profile breakups and the impact of social media on personal relationships. As fans and critics alike dissect the drama, one thing is clear: the saga between Offset and Cardi B is far from over.

Source: AllHipHop.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...