Odell Beckham Jr. Voices Support for incarcerated Chris Brown

LONDON – NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has come out in support of R&B singer Chris Brown, who is currently being held in a UK jail following his arrest over an alleged assault that occurred in 2023.

According to TMZ, Brown, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday after flying into the United Kingdom on a private jet. He was arrested at Manchester Airport and subsequently charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, stemming from claims he attacked a music producer with a liquor bottle.

The incident allegedly took place in a London nightclub, where Brown is accused of striking the unnamed producer over the head. The alleged victim’s lawyer told TMZ that his client suffered “serious injuries” as a result.

Brown is expected to remain in custody until his court appearance scheduled for 13 June at Southwark Crown Court in London.

As the legal battle unfolds, Brown has received an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike—most notably from Beckham, who took to Instagram on Monday with a message of solidarity.

“Free Breeeezyyy!” the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself and Brown. “The moral compass will never lie… we waiting on ya.”

Beckham and Brown have maintained a long-standing friendship, having been spotted together on numerous occasions over the years, both at high-profile events and during private downtime. Beckham’s public message comes amid growing outrage from Brown’s fanbase, who argue that the singer is being unfairly targeted.

Chris Brown, who has faced numerous legal issues throughout his career, has not publicly commented on the latest allegations. His legal team has yet to issue an official statement.

The case is expected to draw intense media attention in the lead-up to Brown’s court appearance next month.

Source: TMZ

