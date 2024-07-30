NSYNC ‘seeing if car will still drive’ as fans call for reunion

Spread the love

NSYNC are “seeing if the car will still drive” with fans clamouring for a reunion.

The “Bye Bye Bye” hitmakers – made up of Justin Timberlake (JT), JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick – recorded a new song for “Trolls Band Together” last year, before joining JT on stage during his “Forget The World Tour” in March and later releasing “Paradise” on his latest album “Everything I Thought I Was”.

Asked about future plans – including a tour and new music – Kirkpatrick told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Well, we’ve been talking about it for a while.

“We’re kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we’ll see where it leads.”

The 52-year-old singer is adamant that the iconic boy band “can’t disappoint” their fans but he admitted it’s not necessarily “a positive” update.

He added: “Hopefully, you know, we’re all kind of in agreement that, moving forward, our fanbase and a lot of people, still want this.

“So we can’t disappoint them. So it’s not a positive, but it’s a we’ll see.”

Kirkpatrick was “smiling the whole time” when the group performed together earlier this year, and he was overjoyed when their hit “Bye Bye Bye” was included in the soundtrack for “Deadpool and Wolverine”.

He recalled: “When we got the call, like, we sign off on a lot of stuff for the songs and it’s like, ‘Oh, sign off for this, sign off for this,’ I saw Deadpool and right away and I was like, ‘I will outvote everybody in this band! That this song will be in it’.

“It didn’t matter what they were gonna vote! I outvote them anyways, I can kick all their a****. But, of course, we did [want it in the movie].”

Bass previously admitted he had “no idea” there would be such a demand for the group to make a comeback.

He told “Entertainment Tonight”: “It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true.

“I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts. It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together.”

