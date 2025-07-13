Notorious B.I.G. Son Dragged Into Diddy Sexual Misconduct Case

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – CJ Wallace, the son of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has been named in a shocking civil lawsuit accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2025 by a man identified as John Doe, alleges that Wallace assisted in orchestrating an attack on Doe at a Revolt TV facility in 2020.

According to court documents, the plaintiff claims he was lured to the Revolt TV premises under false pretences by Wallace and several unnamed individuals. Once inside, Doe alleges that Diddy attempted to force oral sex on him while others restrained his head. The complaint states that Diddy screamed, “Your Bad Boy career is over!” — which Doe claims was in retaliation for a prior incident that angered the music executive.

The lawsuit further alleges that Wallace and others drove the victim home following the incident. Doe also believes the assault may have been photographed and that images of the alleged event could still exist.

In addition to the Revolt TV allegations, the complaint details a separate incident said to have occurred a few days earlier in September 2020, during a gathering at a Los Angeles warehouse where personal items belonging to the late Notorious B.I.G. were reportedly stored.

Doe claims that during that gathering, Diddy distributed ketamine and other substances, causing hallucinations among attendees. He further alleges that Diddy masturbated onto a shirt once worn by Biggie and then threw it at him, striking him with semen while laughing and shouting, “RIP Biggie.”

The civil suit paints a harrowing picture of what Doe describes as a pattern of coercion, drug abuse, humiliation, and sexual misconduct involving Diddy and his inner circle.

In response to the allegations, Diddy’s legal team issued a strong denial:

“Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations — no matter how heinous and uncorroborated — is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication.”

As the case proceeds, it is expected to reignite scrutiny over Diddy’s business operations, legacy, and influence within the entertainment industry — now entangling the son of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures.

CJ Wallace has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.