No Pardon for Diddy; 50 Cents Tells Trump

50 Cent is stepping in to make sure Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, does not get a free ride if he is found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump said he would consider a pardon, though he admits he has not been paying much attention to the trial.

50 Cent says he will set the record straight with Trump.

According to him, Diddy’s past insults should make any talk of mercy a non-starter.

He points out that Trump does not forget those who dared to challenge him.

This courtroom drama is just the latest chapter in their long feud.

Years ago, Diddy told his manager he did not like the constant arguing with 50 Cent — he liked guns.

50 Cent, who survived 9 bullet wounds in 2000, responded by pretending to be alarmed in an Instagram post.

The feud stretches back nearly 20 years, with 50 Cent releasing songs accusing Diddy of knowing who killed rapper Notorious B I G.

Now 50 Cent is producing a Netflix documentary about Diddy’s scandals and says he will donate the money to victims of abuse.

Diddy claims he is not guilty, but 50 Cent is not buying it.

In his view, a pardon would be a mistake, and he is ready to tell Trump why.

This is one rap battle that is not ending on stage.

Source: NY Post

