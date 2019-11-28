Nicole Scherzinger confirms Pussycat Dolls comeback

Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed The Pussycat Dolls have reunited nine years after they broke up, admitting she is “so excited” about getting back together with the group.

The 41-year-old star is “so excited” about getting back together with the ‘Don’t Cha’ hitmakers – also made up of Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37 – and hopes they will “push each other”.

She said: “First of all, I hope it’s different because we are different. It is 10 years on now. We all bring our own unique gifts to the group. I am so excited and we have grown so much.