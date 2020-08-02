Nicki Minaj’s husband gets judge’s permission to travel with star

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been granted permission to travel out of state with her and be present for their child’s birth even if it occurs after his curfew.

Kenneth Petty – who was indicted in March for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California with the “Starships” singer – previously had to stay in the state as part of the conditions of his pre-trial release but submitted a court request asking to be allowed to make business trips.

Kenneth, who is acting as pregnant Nicki’s manager, also asked for his pre-trial conditions to be changed so he can attend the birth of their baby if it occurs after his probationary curfew.

According to TMZ, Kenneth, 42, has been granted permission to travel with Nicki “periodically on business trips as her manager” and been granted permission to attend their baby’s birth if it occurs after curfew hours.

Kenneth is registered as a sex offender following a 1995 conviction for the attempted rape of a 16 year old in New York.

Meanwhile, Nicki, 37, announced her pregnancy last month and recently revealed that marriage to Kenneth has been “refreshing and calming”.

The star married her childhood friend in 2019, and Nicki is loving life with her husband, saying she “can’t complain” about their romance.

Asked how married life was treating her, Nicki said: “Good, good, good.

“I can’t complain. I really cannot freaking complain. I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is.

“Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”