Nicki Minaj Reignites JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Feud in Explosive Clash with Dez Bryant

Nicki Minaj has escalated her long-running feud with Roc Nation and its CEO Desiree Perez in a fiery online exchange involving former NFL star Dez Bryant, reigniting tensions with JAY-Z’s camp and sparking a social media storm.

The latest drama unfolded after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced Bryant’s 2015 contract negotiations — which were brokered by Roc Nation — as an example of why he prefers to deal directly with players rather than agents.

The comment drew a sharp response from Bryant, who warned on social media:

“JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THAT’S WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

Minaj, who has been vocal in her criticism of Roc Nation and particularly of CEO Desiree Perez, seized the moment to reignite her campaign.

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own,” Minaj replied.

Bryant responded with a GIF reading, “I want to play a game.” Minaj, undeterred, fired back:

“All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It’s your turn.”

In a bid to de-escalate, Bryant later posted a video distancing himself from the drama, stating:

“Leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems, I’m a huge fan.”

However, Minaj persisted, reposting a screenshot from 2020 showing her fanbase, the Barbz, clashing with Bryant over previous remarks.

“I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully people for them?” she added.

The situation further deteriorated when Minaj brought up Bryant’s 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother — an incident he denied, stating he was acting in self-defence. Bryant retaliated by bringing Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, into the fray, calling out his status as a registered sex offender.

“I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender,” Bryant posted.

Minaj countered:

“I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM.”

She defended her husband, claiming he had been “lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16.”

The clash intensified as Minaj posted allegations about Bryant’s father, suggesting a history of abuse, to which Bryant responded angrily:

“I thought we was speaking facts… go get that 10 million in cash… I’ll stomp that n#### out right in front of you… and it’s ROC for life b####.”

The feud has reignited long-simmering tensions between Minaj and Roc Nation, with fans and critics alike watching closely as the drama continues to unfold online.

