Nicki Minaj announces ‘Gag City Reloaded’ tour for Pink Friday album

Nicki Minaj, the Queen of Rap, is making a grand return to the stage with the announcement of her second “Gag City Reloaded” tour, celebrating her iconic Pink Friday album. This new leg of the world tour promises an even more thrilling experience for fans, with new looks, fresh set lists, and the possibility of new music.

The tour will start on September 4 in Philadelphia and will visit major US cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. A special show will take place in her hometown of Queens on October 11. Nicki is ready to give her fans an experience they’ll never forget. In a recent Instagram post, Nicki teased what fans can expect from the upcoming tour.

“Let’s just say you won’t want miss it. Y’all know I’m an honest pink lady. #GagCityReloaded will be a beautiful, magical dream come true. Better than the 1st half & that was not easy to do”. She also hinted at surprises, including new looks and possible new music, “New looks, set list changes, other secrets, ummmm new music? & Lemme think about it.” She also continued by expressed her gratitude to her team, ”Thank you to the team doing this with me. They’re simply the best.”

The “Gag City Reloaded” tour will feature an impressive line up of guest artists. Nicki has invited Tyga, BIA, and Skillibeng to join her on select dates. The “Gag City Reloaded” tour will feature an impressive line up of guest artists. Nicki has invited Tyga, BIA, and Skillibeng to join her on select dates. Tyga, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic performances, will bring his West Coast vibe to the stage.

Rising star BIA, with her distinctive flow and rapidly growing fan base, adds a fresh and modern edge. Meanwhile, Jamaican dance hall artist Skillibeng will infuse the tour with his unique Caribbean flavour, making each show a diverse musical experience. Nicki shared her excitement and gratitude for her guest artists, stating: “To these 3 TALENTS (who I have so much love & respect for) for taking the G6 to #GAGCITY just for the Barbz & me. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!”

Reflecting on the success of the first leg of the tour, which was named one of the Top 10 Hip Hop Tours of All Time, Nicki expressed her deep appreciation for her fans. “Barbz, we have already made history prior to LEG 2. To everyone who came out on the first leg to support: GOD BLESS YOU. I LOVE YOU. I DO. Come back. Love always, Harajuku Barbie.” People on Twitter are also buzzing with excitement for the tour. @BadGirlChunLi tweeted, “TYGA BIA AND SKILLIBENG IN GAG CITY! SO excited! We about to be partying all night!” Meanwhile, @k_zeresh posted a screen grab of her tickets for October 1 with the caption: “The countdown is officially on I can’t wait it’s about to be a movie.”

