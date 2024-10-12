Nick Cannon Reveals He Attended Diddy’s Party at Just 16! Star’s Admission Raises Eyebrows

Spread the love

Nick Cannon has made a surprising revelation, admitting he attended his first Diddy party at the age of just 16—but he insists that nothing inappropriate took place, according to TMZ.

Now 44 years old, the actor and TV host shared this unexpected detail during an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this week. The conversation turned to Diddy, and Cannon dropped the bombshell about his youthful experience at the now-infamous gatherings.

Both Cannon and Loren LoRosa mentioned that they had attended one of Diddy’s parties, which were once known as the ultimate events on the social scene. Today, these gatherings carry a different reputation amid the hip-hop mogul’s ongoing legal troubles. However, both Cannon and LoRosa were quick to clarify that their experiences at the party were innocent, with Cannon insisting that “nothing nefarious occurred.”

The revelation left co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God in shock, but Cannon emphasised that he had nothing to hide, assuring that his time there involved little more than dancing.

This admission comes as Diddy faces mounting legal challenges. As reported earlier this week, his trial is set for May, with the hip-hop star confronting multiple federal charges, including allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the latest developments, Diddy has filed an appeal for release while awaiting trial, even as prosecutors hint that more charges could be forthcoming. The legal battle continues to unfold, casting a shadow over the once-celebrated events that defined his social empire.