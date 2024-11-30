Nick Cannon Discusses Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Advocates for Mental Health Awareness

Spread the love

Nick Cannon, the multi-talented entertainer and father of 12, has opened up about his mental health journey, revealing his diagnosis with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Cannon shared his experiences while participating in the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving outreach, where he helped serve 4,000 turkey dinners to those in need on November 26.

Acknowledging a Lifelong Journey

Cannon, who previously disclosed his diagnosis during an episode of his Counsel Culture podcast earlier this month, explained that he had long suspected he might have the condition.

“I kind of always wanted to get tested for it,” Cannon told PEOPLE. “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid, it was dyslexia. But just knowing that I’m a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

His candid admission reflects a broader commitment to addressing mental health challenges.

Redefining Narcissism

During his podcast, Cannon spoke with psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant about his diagnosis and how he’s reframed his understanding of narcissism.

“I’ve taken all the power away from the term narcissism because I’ve researched it and I understand it,” Cannon explained. “Call me whatever you want. Now, if I didn’t know what it was, then I’d have an issue with it.”



By confronting his diagnosis openly, Cannon hopes to destigmatize mental health conditions and encourage others to seek help.

Championing Mental Health Awareness

Cannon expressed his belief in the importance of embracing mental health care and therapy.

“To be able to say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he said. “To be an example for others while also healing myself is a powerful process.”

Balancing Fatherhood and the Holidays

Amid his mental health journey, Cannon also spoke about the challenges of managing the holidays with his extensive family.

“It’s very complicated. I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” he remarked, highlighting the complexities of coordinating with 12 children across multiple households.

Breaking Barriers

By sharing his story, Cannon not only sheds light on his personal struggles but also advocates for a broader acceptance of mental health issues. His efforts aim to inspire others to seek help and embrace self-discovery, proving that vulnerability can lead to strength and healing.

Cannon’s openness is a reminder that addressing mental health is not a sign of weakness but a step toward personal growth and a better understanding of oneself.

What are your thoughts on Nick Cannon’s journey and his efforts to raise mental health awareness?

Source: AllHipHop

