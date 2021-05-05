NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

Mobile telecommunications giant NetOne is set to launch a host of I game-changing products as it ventures into the arena of online digital entertainment. The past few years have witnessed an increase in the appetite for digital content hence the move by NetOne to deliver and keep the nation happy.

NetOne is targeting to launch a new online product termed ‘One World Album’ towards the end of May. The game-changing platform is a musical showcase of some of Zimbabwe’s top musical acts. Award-winning and headliner artist are all lined up for the “OneWorld Album”, a great opportunity to share their new content and express diversity.

The ‘One World Album’ will premiere on NetOne’s new YouTube and Facebook channel dubbed ‘One TV’ also set to be launched simultaneously this month.

NetOne communications said by launching the ‘One World Album’ they hope to unite people as music is emotive and rallies people from different backgrounds.

“Music celebrates and demonstrates the heart of a nation and so many customers regardless of their age, listen to safe and hope inspiring music. NetOne has partnered great and legendary musicians in the past, like the late Oliver Mtukudzi, and the union turned out magical and life changing. This music thing comes a tried and tested concept as far as community building and unifying is concerned.

The launch of the One World Album is set to be exciting as we have selected some of country’s top musical talent such as Mambo Dhuterere, Holy Ten, John Cole, only to mention a few.

Our customers will be able to experience the ‘One World Album’ launch on our new online YouTube and Facebook channel ‘One TV’.

As we launch, later this month, we have various interactive content ready. Our strategy is to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with our brand.”

Both NetOne product and non-product related content will be broadcast through this channel with the target of informing, educating and entertaining customers in the modern way.