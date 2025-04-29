Nelly Urges Unity and Positivity Amid Criticism Over Trump Inauguration Performance

Spread the love

Hip-hop artist Nelly has called for national unity and a more optimistic outlook as the United States marks 100 days since Donald Trump returned to office.

Speaking to Fox News Digital over the weekend after his performance at the Stagecoach Festival, the “Country Grammar” rapper reflected on the political climate and his controversial role at Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

Nelly, who faced backlash from fans for performing at the Liberty Ball in January—a celebration that also featured Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy—maintained that his appearance was about respecting the office of the presidency, rather than endorsing any political stance.

“I’m a glass half-full type of guy,” Nelly said. “I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure we all get what we need, when we need it, and why we need it.”

Despite the criticism, including from fellow artists like Janelle Monáe, who publicly denounced his decision, Nelly has remained steadfast in his message of positivity. “I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” he told Fox News.

As Trump’s presidency enters its early stages for the second time, Nelly’s comments come amid a deeply polarised American political landscape. Still, the Diamond-certified artist is urging fans—and the nation—to focus on unity over division.

