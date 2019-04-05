Nelly ‘thankful’ for police investigation as sexual assault case is dropped

Nelly is “very thankful to the UK police” for investigating allegations of sexual assault made against him – after the case was dropped.

The 44-year-old rapper was accused of masturbating in front of an anonymous woman, referred to in legal documents as Jane Doe, multiple times after a concert in Essex, south east England, in December 2017, but her attorney says they will “no longer participate” in the investigation.

Nelly – who always denied the allegations – said in a statement: “I am very thankful to the UK police for thoroughly investigating the false allegations against me and I am satisfied with the results of this case and the previous one in the US, both driven by the same attorney, both being dropped.”

The rapper is now keen to focus on “family, music and reconnecting with fans”, and stays he stands with “real survivors”.

He added: “I stand with women and real survivors and can’t wait to just focus on what I love, family, music and reconnecting with the fans that have stood by me through these turbulent times.”

In November, the ‘Dilemma’ hitmaker slammed “baseless allegations” of sexual assault made against him and vowed to be “vindicated”.

He said in a statement: “I’ve been quiet for some time. But these baseless allegations hurt more than just me.

“The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated.

“These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse/ harassment by real victims.”

The alleged victim was also taking action against Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for calling her a liar on social media, and the rapper blasted her for being “unfair” in targeting his partner.

He added: “To go after my girlfriend as well is unfair and goes too far. Shantel has been through enough.

“I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a strong single woman. I love them all very much.”

Nelly previously reached a mutual settlement with another woman, Monique Greene, who had accused him of raping her on a tour bus in October 2017.

He said afterwards: “Monique Green pursued civil legal action against me, when no criminal charges were filed or pursued. I responded with civil claims of my own against her. Ultimately, we both agreed to dismiss our claims against each other.

“Now, that the same lawyer has filed or threatened to file a ‘Jane Doe’ lawsuit. I do not plan on walking away quietly.

“I have to speak up for my family and for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them.”