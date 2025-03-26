Nelly Reveals He Married Ashanti Quickly to Avoid ‘Baby Mama’ Label

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Rapper Nelly has opened up about his decision to marry longtime love Ashanti in a private ceremony, revealing that he wanted to solidify their family and avoid the stigma of the “baby mama” label.

During an interview on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker shared that he and Ashanti tied the knot in December 2023, shortly after learning they were expecting their first child together.

“I was like, ‘Yo, you know what? Let’s just knock this out because we’re gonna be doing so much, and everything’s moving so fast,’” Nelly explained. “And I didn’t want her to be a baby mama. Because we already knew where we were in life, and if we’re back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be.”

A Love Story Two Decades in the Making

Nelly and Ashanti’s romance traces back to 2003 when they first met at a Grammy Awards press event. Over the years, their relationship became a defining one in the hip-hop and R&B scene, marked by public appearances, breakups, and reconciliations before their initial split in 2013.

The spark reignited in September 2021 during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle when a simple hug between the exes went viral. Fans speculated about a possible reunion, though Nelly revealed that the two did not speak for nearly nine months after the event.

“I just went over, we got a hug, broke the ice, and boom. And we didn’t talk for probably another eight to nine months. But everything happens for a reason,” he recalled.

By 2023, the duo had officially rekindled their romance, and in April 2024, Ashanti confirmed both their engagement and pregnancy. She described Nelly’s proposal as “beautiful and intimate”, filled with “tears, hugs, and kisses.”

A Private Ceremony and Growing Family

The couple opted for a low-key wedding in St. Louis County, Missouri, steering clear of the media spotlight. In July 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

With their relationship now stronger than ever, Nelly and Ashanti have embraced their new chapter as husband and wife while balancing careers and parenthood.

Source: AllHipHop

