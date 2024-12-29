Nelly Furtado Declined Drake’s Onstage Invitation – Here’s Why

Spread the love

Grammy-winning artist Nelly Furtado is making a comeback in the music world and has her eyes set on a dream collaboration with fellow Canadian superstar, Drake.

In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Furtado expressed her admiration for Drake and the potential for a joint project.

“I still think it would be cool to have a song with Drake. I think people would love that,” Furtado shared. “Because we’re both Canadian. Toronto lore, you know? I think it would be really good.”

Drake, who has become a global icon in Hip-Hop and pop, seemingly shares Furtado’s sentiments. He once invited her to join him onstage during a performance in Toronto.

However, the timing wasn’t ideal.

“He asked me at 11 p.m. to show up at 1 a.m.,” Furtado, 45, explained with a laugh. “I love him to death, but I was like, ‘I’m not showing up without glam.’ Because, of course, he’s so famous, it will be everywhere. I couldn’t make it that time, but anyways, I love him a lot. He’s a great guy. He really put Toronto on the map in a different kind of way and Canada in general.”

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Furtado admitted to watching footage of the event, where Drake performed in a vibrant yellow tracksuit.

“I’m like, ‘What would I have worn? Pink?’ Because then it would have been all videos of all yellow and you know, what colour? That’s what performers do, you always think about what things pop. Especially in pop music,” she said, hinting at the level of detail she considers for appearances.

While Drake has yet to respond to Furtado’s podcast remarks, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a collaboration between the two Canadian icons.

Furtado, who recently released her seventh studio album, 7, in September after a lengthy hiatus, seems ready to dive into exciting new projects. Whether her dream of working with Drake comes to fruition remains to be seen, but the mutual respect between the two suggests it’s not out of reach.

Stay tuned for updates as fans eagerly await a potential Canadian superstar duet.

