Nelly Avoids Charges in Ecstasy Arrest After Jackpot Win

ST. LOUIS — Nelly can now move on from the bizarre incident that led to his August arrest for possession of ecstasy, as prosecutors have decided not to press charges against the rapper.

Chris King, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, confirmed to TMZ Hip Hop that after reviewing the case, they determined “the facts in this case do not warrant the issuance of charges.”

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, further clarified the decision, stating that “Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney, and his office carefully reviewed all the circumstances and evidence, ultimately deciding not to prosecute.”

The arrest occurred under unusual circumstances. Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., had just hit a $50,000 jackpot on a slot machine at a Missouri casino, a venue he had frequented for years. However, shortly after his big win, police arrested him on a warrant stemming from a 2018 case.

According to reports, authorities found four ecstasy pills in Nelly’s possession. His legal team called the arrest “overzealous,” claiming that the rapper was paraded through the casino in handcuffs in an unnecessary show of force.

Despite the puzzling nature of the arrest, it now appears that Nelly can put this legal matter behind him and focus on enjoying his winnings.

