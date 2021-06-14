‘Ndinyengeiwo girl’ Lorraine Guyo bags Netflix film role

Social media personality Lorraine Guyo of the “Ndinyengeiwo” fame has bagged a role in a South African Netflix film.

Lorraine Guyo is set to star as Candy in the upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Bad Bishop’.

Becky Casting Agency announced the development on social media as they congratulated her.

In a statement, Becky Casting Agency wrote;

“Congratulations my little angel, your enthusiasm at such a tender age really inspires me. “It took us three months and I kept telling you that your time will come and here it is, after many auditions that came and go. Congratulations! “Cast as Candy for a Netflix feature titled “The bad Bishop”. Shooting in Limpopo by September. Well done!”

Taking to Instagram Lorraine thanked Becky Casting Agency for helping her land the Netflix role and for believing in her.

“Words will fail me @becky_castings but all I can say is thank you very much for this opportunity for Believing in me . It really means a lot to me . Thank you very much for helping us and ngazvisagumera pandiri chete . Am humbled. @becky_castings ,” she wrote

This Netflix film will be Lorraine’s first mega gig on the big screen after doing small productions through her Lorraine Guyo Productions on social media.

She rose to fame in 2019 with her viral ‘Ndinyengeiwo’ video.

Meanwhile, the casting agency which is run by South African-based Zimbabwean businesswoman and film industry boss, Bekezela ‘Becky’ Dube has been making headlines following their involvement with Madam Boss who bagged a role on SABC’s telenovela, ‘ Ubettina Wethu.’

Recently, the casting agency signed award-winning musician Sandra Ndebele.