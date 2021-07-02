Mutodi is dead

The South African entertainment industry is in shock after the breaking news of former soapie actor Mutodi Neshehe’s death. The 46-year-old actor, well known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on SABC2’s Muvhango and as Zola on SABC1’s “Generations – The Legacy”, died on Thursday from Covid-19-related complications.

Neshehe’s death was confirmed by his family. “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. “He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” the statement read.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Born in Soweto in 1975, Neshehe moved with his actress mother, Thelma, to the US at age 14. Aside from performances in a few local plays while overseas, Neshehe also did professional modelling and taught basketball and South African culture in the US. After returning to South Africa in 2004, he landed a TV role in “Jacob’s Cross”.

His mainstay role was on the popular SABC2 Venda drama “Muvhango”. The versatile actor also played roles in other local series, among them “Egoli” and “Skwizas”, films and commercials. His most notable film role was in “Little One”. He played Detective Morena who doggedly tries to figure out the crime that ties the film together.

Tributes from fans and friends on social media continue to pour in for the late actor. Award-winning presenter Pearl Modiadie tweeted: “This is heartbreaking. Covid has robbed kids of their father. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPMutodiNeshehe”. The SABC tweeted: “SABC has learnt with sadness the untimely passing of actor & business man, Mutodi Nesheshe. He will be remembered for his professionalism and commitment to the craft. Condolences to his family, friends and fans”.