Musician Trevor Dongo Speaks Out Against Social Media Attacks, Expresses Distress

Spread the love

Harare – Zimbabwean R&B musician Trevor Dongo has spoken out about the challenges he is facing due to online attacks, fabricated stories, and personal losses. In an emotional social media post, the artist expressed distress over the impact of false narratives being spread about him for social media engagement and monetisation.

Dongo revealed that he has lost valuable possessions, including furniture, clothes, shoes, studio equipment, company documents, and property, which took him years to acquire. He also disclosed that he suffered severe burns in a fire incident while attempting to recover some of his belongings. Despite his efforts, he said he was unable to salvage anything.

“I am in serious pain. I’ve been a good father and friend, but my life is ruined,” Dongo wrote, expressing his frustration with the spread of misinformation by bloggers and social media users.

The singer thanked his friends and family who have remained supportive during this difficult time, naming fellow musicians and other close associates who have stood by him. Among those he acknowledged were Zim Musicians, Jimmy Xtra Large, Kelvin Motsi, and Macdonald MacDee Chidavaenzi, whom he described as a brother since 2006.

Dongo also hinted at losing hope, stating that he no longer sees a reason to live. He assured fans that any new music he has recorded will be released posthumously, suggesting deep emotional turmoil.

His post has sparked concern among fans and fellow artists, with many urging him to stay strong and seek support. The issue of cyberbullying and the impact of false reports on public figures remains a significant concern in Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry, as many artists have previously voiced similar grievances.

As his message continues to circulate online, his supporters are calling for a more responsible approach to social media reporting, condemning the monetisation of misleading information at the expense of individuals’ well-being.

For immediate support, mental health services and counselling resources are available for those struggling with distressing situations.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...