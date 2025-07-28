‘Musandibvunze’: Olinda Chapel speaks after her Stunner viral video

Olinda Chapel and Stunner were once Zimbabwe’s ultimate power couple. Fans loved their public displays of affection and luxury lifestyle. They shared glamorous trips, matching outfits, and heartfelt moments online. Many saw them as proof that love could survive fame and pressure. Sadly, their relationship later crumbled under the spotlight.

The breakup shocked many loyal supporters who had rooted for their fairy-tale ending. Despite the painful split, both moved forward with their lives and careers. Over time, the wounds seemed to heal, and fans still remembered the happier days. Today, memories of their love story still spark curiosity and debate.

Olinda Chapel. image via Instagram @olindanyaradzochapel

Olinda Chapel speaks after her Stunner viral video

Recently, a video of Olinda and Stunner dancing closely at Zimfest took social media by storm. Fans were thrilled to see them laughing and vibing together again. Many quickly speculated about a possible reunion. Others simply loved the chemistry that never seemed to fade.

The video went viral, spreading across platforms and drawing thousands of reactions. Responding on Instagram, Olinda wrote simply, “Musandibvunze zveku Zimfest. I wasn’t there.” Her playful comment kept fans guessing and sparked even more chatter. Clearly, they still share a bond despite their history. At Zimfest, the pair’s energy felt effortless and genuine.

They danced, smiled, and enjoyed the music like old friends. Their moment reminded everyone why they were once so loved as a couple. Whether it means anything more remains unclear, but fans hope for more happy surprises. Ultimately, Olinda and Stunner proved that time can heal and that good vibes always win.

What Zimbabweans say

After Olinda Chapel openned up about her video with Stunner at Zimfest, many Zimbabweans had a lot to say.

@Anesu Mutsata “naye stunner😂 at least hapana anofamba achiudza kumwe kuti wakandizadza shuramatongo😂”

@marcus zondo “Olinda and stunner are proof money does not buy love and if you are sick someone will always love you”

@Charlen “Anyways i love yall are positive you know hv) and stufff ❤️🤭🥺🥺its cute”

@Nyandoro Ishetana “Siyanai naOlinda guys, you fall in love once and she did”

@Anesuishe Dzikiti “Vakadzi chero pane evidence ye video vanongonyepa ndozvavari vana va Delilah😂”