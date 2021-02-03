Multichoice Zimbabwe Promises Sumptuous DStv February Viewing

Multichoice Zimbabwe has urged viewers not to miss the opportunity to view great content on M-Net which ranges from new series, returning favourites to reality shows and blockbusters.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, MultiChoice Zimbabwe, publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said after hitting the ground running last month, this February will be yet another month of great content on M-Net.

“South Africa’s first Bachelorette, Qiniso Van Damme will try her luck once more in love when 19 gentlemen compete for her heart from 11 February in The Bachelorette SA at 19:30. Find out who is going to steal her heart?” she said.

She said viewers should also get ready for love, lust, betrayal, and scandals when Love Island South Africa debuts on Sunday, 28 February, at 20:05 pm.

On the international series side, the highly publicised series Walker will take over Tuesday nights from 2 February at 19:30.

The series, which is a reboot action series of the long-running Walker Texas Ranger series, features Supernatural star Jared Padalecki as the new Walker.

“Then Thursday night, from 4 February at 21:30, will see the beginning of the brand-new thought-provoking Scottish thriller miniseries The Victim, which focuses on an alleged case of mistaken identity,” Dziva said.

She said the drama intensifies on Legacy, bringing more twists, turns, clashes, and excitement with new characters that will keep you glued to M-NET (DStv Channel 102) at 19:00 every Monday to Thursday.

Crime procedural fans are in for a treat with FBI Season 3 returning at 20:30 on Tuesday, 16 February, and season two of FBI: Most Wanted airing on Wednesday, 17 February, at 20:30

Fans of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will be excited to hear that season 17 of the highly acclaimed series will air on 22 February at 20:30. Also, season 4 of Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off firefighter drama, is coming back at 19:30 CAT on the same day.

The iconic Sunday night movies line -up includes the latest blockbusters, such as The Informer (2019) and The Outpost (2020).