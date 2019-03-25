Mukanya returns to US after being ‘duped’ by promoter and manager

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has finally left the country for the United States of America where he had been based for many years.

“Mukanya” came to Zimbabwe to conduct what he called a “Peace Tour” but attendances to the show were underwhelming.

Speaking to the media before his departure for the United States, Mukanya blamed tour promoter Maxwell Mugaba and his ex manager Blessing Vava for swindling him of his money during the tour. Said Mukanya:

After music promoter … Mugaba duped me during the Peace Tour of December, I delayed my return… because I wanted to work and pay the band that I had contracted. I could have returned before settling the arrears but ethically it is not right. What I strive for is just peace of mind.

Source: Pindula