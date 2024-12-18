Montell Jordan Opens Up About Prostate Cancer Battle, Advocates for Early Screenings

Spread the love

Montell Jordan, the iconic R&B singer behind the hit “This Is How We Do It,” is celebrating more than his 56th birthday this year—he’s celebrating life itself.

The artist revealed that he successfully overcame a prostate cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024, crediting early detection and proactive medical care for saving his life.

Jordan disclosed to TMZ Hip Hop that his year began on a challenging note but took a life-changing turn after undergoing a prostatectomy about six weeks ago. Thanks to swift action by his doctors, he was able to eliminate the cancer before it progressed further.

Faith and Advocacy

Although Jordan’s prostate is gone, his faith remains unwavering. A pastor himself, he attributes his recovery to his deep relationship with God. Now, he’s turning his personal battle into a mission to inspire others.

“I want my testimony to encourage men, especially in our communities, to pursue early health screenings,” Jordan said, emphasising the importance of breaking down stigmas around preventative care.

Documentary and New Projects

Jordan is currently working on a documentary aimed at addressing misconceptions about health screenings, particularly for men. Alongside this awareness campaign, he’s also pursuing creative projects, including a Christmas-themed release, and says he feels “healthy and rejuvenated.”

A Call to Action

Jordan hopes his experience serves as a reminder that early detection can save lives. His journey underscores the need for routine health check-ups and proactive healthcare decisions.

As fans toast to more life for Montell, the R&B legend continues to perform his classic party anthems, sharing his music and message with audiences worldwide.

Source: TMZ.com

