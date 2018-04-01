Mnangagwa’s Son, St Emmo, To Release Album Only Online To Minimise Piracy

St Emmo, real name Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior, has said that his latest album will only be available online, as he tries to counter piracy. St Emmo, a renowned club DJ, said that he appreciates the value of his latest work and second album, Abstractica. Speaking to The Standard Style, St Emmo said,

It’s art and I want to be paid for my art. I didn’t want to print CDs and put it on the road because I took time for it and I want to be paid for it, that’s why I took that route. I know the amount of work I have put into it and if I do not value my art, it will show when people also do not value my work.

He also said, that he was planning, on holding a concert.

I am working towards a concert for this album hopefully end of this year and it is going to be something that someone has not done before. I can tell you that it is going to be big, very big. … I want to push it as St Emmo music and if people like it, they like it and if they don’t then they don’t, but it has nothing to do with my father.

Source: Pindula