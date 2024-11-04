News Ticker

Michael Jackson makes history with five music videos surpassing one billion views each

November 4, 2024 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1984 photo, Michael Jackson performs with his brothers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, as part of their Victory Tour concert. The Michael Jackson estate has sent a letter to the U.K.'s Channel 4 warning that a documentary on men who accuse the singer of molesting them as boys violates the network's programming guidelines. Estate attorneys say in the letter released to The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, that "Leaving Neverland," includes no response from Jackson defenders as the channel's guidelines require. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)
Spread the love

The “King of Pop”, Michael Jackson, may not be alive but his music continues to live on.

The legendary music-maker, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, recently made history as the first artist from 20th Century Studios to have five music videos surpassing one billion views each on YouTube.

Jackson’s hit singles, “Billie Jean” has 1.7 billion views, “They Don’t Care About Us” and “Beat It” have 1.1 billion views each while “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal” have 1 billion views each.

To commemorate fans’ love for the iconic singer, toy figurine brand, Funko has released a new collectable inspired by Jackson’s “Off the Wall” album.

There’s also an exclusive “Billie Jean”-inspired collectable and a “Smooth Criminal” figurine available on Amazon.

As Jackson continues to break records, his status as a music legend only grows stronger, proving that the King of Pop’s reign is far from over.

Meanwhile, since the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, fans have been streaming the group’s songs non-stop.

For the first time, One Direction had over 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify and their single, Act My Age” surpassed 100 million streams on the music platform.

In other pop-culture news, Lady Gaga’s “Government Hooker” and Tyla’s self-titled album and hit single, “Truth or Dare”, have now sold over 500 000 units each in the United States.

Lady Gaga’s “Government Hooker” has now sold over 500,000 units in the US. pic.twitter.com/qDs65FIbdi

— chart data (@chartdata) October 24, 2024

Meanwhile, rapper Drake has been announced as the most streamed artist in US history by Chart Data.




Copyright © 2024 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!