Meghan Markle taken aback by Mariah Carey calling her ‘a diva’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was “stopped in (her) tracks” when Mariah Carey labelled her a “diva”. The “Fantasy” singer – who has earned the label for her own antics over the year – was the latest guest on the former “Suits” actress’ “Archetypes” podcast, and though the meeting was a dream come true for the duchess, she was left concerned by one particular comment.

Carey told the Duchess of Sussex: "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't even act like…" The horrified host then laughed and asked: "What kind of diva moments do I give you?" Carey replied: "It's the visual. It's the visual. A lot of it is the visual. But let's pretend that you weren't so beautiful and didn't have the whole thing and didn't often have gorgeous ensembles. You wouldn't maybe get as much diva. "People strive for divadom. Revel in it!"

“People strive for divadom. Revel in it!” The 41-year-old duchess admitted she was left concerned that the “Hero” hitmaker had heard some “nonsense” about her. She said in a voiceover at the end of the episode: “It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva.

“You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt. Like, wait. What? No. What? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that? “My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that.” But she was grateful her guest quickly reassured her that she meant the label to mean “chic” and “aspirational”.

She added: “She must have felt my nervous laughter and you all would have heard it too and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear. “When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, a quote-unquote fabulousness as she sees it. “She meant diva as a compliment. I heard it as a dig. Heard it as the word diva as I think of it, but in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational.”

