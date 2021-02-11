Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins privacy claim against newspaper over letter to her father

LONDON (CNN) – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won a privacy claim in her case against a tabloid newspaper that published a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The judge in the case issued a summary judgement, which will avoid a full trial.

Markle sued newspaper publisher Associated Newspapers Limited after the group’s tabloid, the Mail on Sunday, printed portions of a handwritten letter that she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

The judge ruled that “the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful,” and that there would be “no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial.”

“She enjoyed a reasonable expectation that the contents would remain private and not be published to the world at large by a national newspaper; the defendant’s conduct in publishing the contents of the letter was a misuse of her private information,” Justice Mark Warby wrote.