Master KG takes the world by storm with his latest dance craze

Even though the hit song was released five years ago, it’s no surprise that South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo “Master KG” Moagi has gone global again. In barely 24 hours, the dance craze has travelled to various countries where everyone tried their hand at the quirky dance moves that will have you in stitches and dancing along at the same time. Bursting with pride, Master KG wrote: “Here we go again, another one.”

As social media exploded with trending videos of the 2018 track, you can’t help but bop your head and tap your feet to the unique beat. We can’t entirely describe the moves but it’s a complicated frozen frame of the body while slowly stepping to one side using small steps, preferably performed as a group activity. We bet every office, family function or public space event will be taking on this challenge soon.

He got the entire world dancing to his hit Jerusalema for years. Now Master KG is enjoying the success of yet another song, Waya Waya. #WayaWayaChallenge. #SouthAfricaTonight #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/cL6zlYKPMj — eNCA (@eNCA) August 27, 2022

If the “Jerusalema” track could unite people before and during the world pandemic, then this “house” number won’t be any different. While the majority of the videos are of Asian or other international countries, South Africans are proud of our own music icon making waves globally. @Kutamatshianeo wrote: “The Jerusalem lady must give us another hit cause she claim Jerusalem went viral because of her, master kg on the other hand doesn’’t talk to much, his work speaks for him #WayawayaChallenge“ The Jerusalem lady must give us another hit cause she claim Jerusalem went viral because of her, master kg on the other hand doesn’t talk to much, his work speaks for him #WayawayaChallenge — Tshianeo (@kutamatshianeo) August 26, 2022 Once south Africa start that Master KG challenge is game over😂😂😂😂#wayawayachallenge — Figo Mapyatla02 (@mapyatla02) August 25, 2022 @HighZn wrote: “Master KG stays winning. The ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker is going viral across the globe again. The #WayawayaChallenge craze has taken over Asia, and is spreading like a highly contagious disease. LOL!” Master KG stays winning. The ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker is going viral across the globe again. The #WayawayaChallenge craze has taken over Asia, and is spreading like a highly contagious disease. LOL! https://t.co/VXI3CzLht7 — High Roller ZN (@HighZn) August 25, 2022

