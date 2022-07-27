Master KG hits back at latest ‘Jerusalema’ lawsuit

The controversy around Master KG’s 2019 smash hit single “Jerusalema” continues.

Following reports late last year that Master KG was set to receive a letter of demand over a lack of credit to Charmza The DJ who claims to be the original producer, Charmza and Biblos are now collectively claiming to have been the original producers behind the international hit.

In support of this they have served Master KG and his reps (Africori and Open Mic Productions) with legal documents.

The reason nomcebo came to My studio is because she liked my Jerusalema beat that I sent her weeks b4 studio day..and yall are out here saying nomcebo ddnt like my beats on studio day and she liked other guy beats ai!!take me to court n stop doing interviews https://t.co/VrPqQvKuxY — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 25, 2022

In the combined summons issued to Master KG and his reps by Charmza DJ and Biblos’s attorneys, Adams and Adams, the pair claimed that no contracts were entered into.

They further added that no rights clearances were secured from the copyright owners for Master KG or his record label to release the song and exploit it under their name only.

Master KG and his label Open Mic quickly fired back in a statement sent to IOL Entertainment on July 26. “Open Mic Productions wishes to categorically dismiss the claims made by Biblos and DJ Charmza that they composed ‘Jerusalema’, the hit song by Master KG, as entirely without merit, defamatory and vexatious.”

The statement went on to read that they were aware of the statements made by Adams and Adams attorneys and that they found it unfortunate that factually misleading statements were made.

“It is inappropriate to pass allegations as facts – allegations which are not yet tested in court. Naturally, Open Mic does not want to be entangled in litigation through the media, however it does not take kindly to misleading statements concerning a matter which is yet to be considered and presided over by a court of law.”

The statement added that the appropriate thing to do is to wait until such time that Biblos and Charmza take the stand to speak to their case and Open Mic have an opportunity to contend the claims made by them.

Master KG also took to Twitter to rubbish these claims.

“The reason Nomcebo came to My studio is because she liked my ‘Jerusalema’ beat that I sent her weeks b4 studio day..and yall are out here saying nomcebo ddnt like my beats on studio day and she liked other guy beats ai!!take me to court n stop doing interviews.”

This controversy comes after Nomcebo Zikode, the vocalist on the song, claimed that Master KG and his record label Open Mic Productions hadn’t paid her what’s due for her contribution to the song.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for #jerusalema despite the song’s global success,” she tweeted.

“I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution. The continued love and support from the fans of #Jerusalema has been my strength and anchor during this difficult time. I, as a female artist, can’t stay silent on this anymore, the matter is now with my lawyers.”

Master KG vehemently denied these claims and said Zikode wants more than what they had agreed on.