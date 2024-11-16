Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain Collaborate on Special Anniversary Gift for Priscilla Chan

Spread the love

Mark Zuckerberg has teamed up with Grammy-winning rapper and producer T-Pain to create a heartfelt anniversary gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The Facebook founder and the musician collaborated on an acoustic rendition of the 2002 hit song “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz.

The track holds special significance for Zuckerberg and Chan, as it was the song playing when they first met at a college party at Harvard University in 2003. To mark their 21st wedding anniversary, Zuckerberg shared the news of the musical project with his followers on Instagram. “Get Low” has been a staple in their relationship, and the couple listens to it every year on their dating anniversary.

Zuckerberg posted a photo with T-Pain, saying, “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️.”

T-Pain later shared the same picture on his social media, referring to Zuckerberg as “Z” and teasing the collaboration with the words, “It is time…”

Zuckerberg and Chan, who is a paediatrician and philanthropist, got married in May 2012, the same month Facebook went private. The couple has three daughters: Maxima, 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13.

The collaboration between Zuckerberg and T-Pain is not the first time the two have worked together. Over the past few years, the pair has built a friendship, with Zuckerberg even making an appearance in one of T-Pain’s live streams earlier this year. In a gesture of appreciation, Zuckerberg gifted T-Pain a custom “Nappy Boy Meta” chain.

The special anniversary song is available on Spotify, adding another memorable chapter to Zuckerberg and Chan’s love story.

Source: Billboard

