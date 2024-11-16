Mario Denies Being the ‘Wasp’ on The Masked Singer, Teases Future Appearance

Spread the love

R&B sensation Mario has responded to the growing speculation that he is the mystery performer behind the sultry-voiced “Wasp” on the latest season of The Masked Singer. In a candid conversation with TMZ Hip Hop, Mario laughed off the rumours, calling them “hard to believe” and expressing his shock that fans have connected him to the character.

The Let Me Love You singer was caught at LAX on Thursday, where he told TMZ that he’s been flooded with direct messages from fans convinced he’s the Baltimore-born performer described on the show. The clues suggest the “Wasp” is a former Ne-Yo understudy who overcame a challenging upbringing, and Mario’s fans have quickly put two and two together.

Mario, however, denied being the mystery contestant but hinted that he might have his own shot at the Masked Singer stage in the future. “Let’s make it happen, FOX!” he quipped, playfully suggesting that he’s game to join the show if not already appearing in the current season.

While he isn’t the “Wasp” this season, Mario did express interest in venturing into country music, citing the genre’s increasing inclusivity, especially following the success of artists like Kane Brown, Shaboozey, and even Beyoncé. With a fresh perspective on genre-crossing, Mario suggested his fans would likely love to see him sport a cowboy hat, blending his R&B roots with country flair.

As the Masked Singer season continues to unfold, fans can’t help but wonder if Mario might make an appearance soon, perhaps in a future season. For now, though, it seems the mystery behind the “Wasp” will remain unsolved.

Source: TMZ

