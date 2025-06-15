Mariah Carey Teases New Club Anthem and Hints at Long-Awaited ‘MC16’ Album

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Global pop icon Mariah Carey has sparked excitement among fans after dropping a cryptic teaser for what appears to be her highly anticipated 16th studio album — informally dubbed MC16.

On Monday (June 2), the Grammy-winning diva surprised her followers with a short video posted to social media. In the clip, Carey steps gracefully into a sleek black convertible, flicks through the car radio, and pauses on a file titled “T:D_MC16.mp3.”

A pulsing club-ready beat immediately kicks in, accompanied by Carey’s unmistakable vocals and a subtle message: “To show my appreciation for your support, thank you, DJs.” She captioned the post with the playful question, “What’s your type?”

Though the pop superstar has not confirmed a title or release date, the cryptic hint has set fans and industry watchers abuzz, marking her first official preview of new material since her 2018 album Caution.

Hints that Carey had returned to the studio surfaced earlier this year when she told AP News in April, “I’m not supposed to talk about it… but I’m working on something. We won’t say what it is, but something new.”

The teaser arrives during an eventful period for Carey. Just last week (May 30), she celebrated two decades of her critically acclaimed 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi with a special 20th Anniversary Edition.

The expanded reissue boasts over 40 tracks, including unreleased songs, sought-after remixes, and long-awaited cuts like “When I Feel It,” which fans had been eager to hear since clearance issues delayed its initial release. The anniversary edition also includes fresh reinterpretations from acclaimed producers KAYTRANADA and Esentrik, giving Carey’s classic hits a contemporary twist.

While further details about MC16 remain under wraps — including its collaborators and tracklist — the energetic teaser suggests that Carey is leaning toward a more dancefloor-friendly sound for her next musical chapter.

If confirmed, MC16 will mark Carey’s return to the charts with original material after a six-year hiatus — much to the delight of her loyal fanbase and the DJs she thanked so pointedly in her latest post.

