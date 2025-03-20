Mariah Carey Dismisses Criticism Over Reaction to Muni Long’s Tribute Performance

Spread the love

Mariah Carey has shut down criticism following social media speculation about her reaction to Muni Long’s tribute performance of “We Belong Together” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The legendary singer, who was honoured with the prestigious Icon Award at the ceremony, was seen on camera giving what some viewers interpreted as a skeptical side-eye during Long’s performance. The moment quickly went viral, with social media users labelling her reaction as “shady” and “unimpressed.”

However, Carey was quick to clear the air. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (March 19), she shared a heartfelt post alongside a photo featuring Muni Long and fellow performer Tori Kelly.

“So beyond grateful for these two gorgeous, uber-talented, kind, incredible musicians who made my heart so full of joy with their tribute performances at the @iheartradio awards. I love and appreciate you so much!!!” Carey wrote, putting to rest any speculation of ill will.

Muni Long also addressed the viral moment in a candid video, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes reality of the tribute. She revealed that Carey personally selected her for the performance, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity.

“Nobody can sing Mariah’s songs like Mariah. Nobody,” Long stated, acknowledging the immense vocal challenge of performing one of Carey’s most iconic hits. She also shared that Carey had privately praised her performance but chose not to make their exchange public.

With humour, Long added that even if Carey had “pushed her down the stairs or said she hated it,” she would still be thankful for the chance to pay tribute to the music icon.

Despite the initial online speculation, Carey’s appreciation for both tribute performances remains evident, proving once again that social media interpretations don’t always tell the full story.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...