Ma$e Open to Visiting Diddy in Jail: “Perfect Time” for a Conversation

Spread the love

Hip-Hop veteran Ma$e has hinted at a potential visit to his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial.

The rapper addressed the topic on his podcast, It Is What It Is, expressing a willingness to reconnect despite their complicated history.

“If my name was on the list, I’d go visit Puff,” Ma$e stated. “I would visit him, make sure he was good.”

The remarks come amid speculation about Ma$e’s relationship with Diddy’s family. During the podcast episode on March 17, 2025, co-host Cam’ron referenced alleged tension between Ma$e and one of Diddy’s sons at Voletta Wallace’s funeral last week. Cam’ron suggested that Ma$e and Christian Combs may have deliberately avoided sitting next to each other.

However, Ma$e dismissed any suggestions of hostility. “We looked at each other, but I don’t think he saw me,” he explained. “I would have said what’s up.”

Ma$e on His Relationship with Diddy

While Ma$e remains open to visiting Diddy, he made it clear that his support is not an endorsement of the allegations against the Bad Boy Records mogul.

“Not that I condone anything that they’re alleging them to have done,” Ma$e stressed, adding, “He didn’t do all bad. He did some good.”

Their relationship has been rocky over the years, mainly due to financial disputes and publishing rights disagreements. In 2020, Ma$e accused Diddy of blocking his attempts to buy back his publishing rights, despite offering over $2 million. However, in September 2023, Diddy returned publishing rights to Ma$e and other former Bad Boy artists, with both later describing their relationship as that of brothers who fight but still care for each other.

Ma$e’s Comeback Album Coincides with Diddy’s Trial

Adding to the intrigue, Ma$e recently revealed that he plans to release his comeback album on May 5, 2025—the same day that Diddy’s trial is set to begin.

“Now we even,” Ma$e joked, referencing the timing of his album release.

With Diddy facing a high-profile trial and their history of both conflict and reconciliation, Ma$e appears ready for a face-to-face discussion. “If they throw my name on the list, I think right now will be a perfect time for me and him to have a conversation.”

As the trial approaches, the question remains: will Ma$e and Diddy finally clear the air?

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...