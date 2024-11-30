M.I.A. Claims Jay-Z Suggested Plastic Surgery During Roc Nation Stint

Spread the love

LONDON – British-Sri Lankan musician M.I.A. has revealed a surprising conversation with Jay-Z during her time at Roc Nation, claiming the entertainment mogul suggested she undergo plastic surgery—a recommendation she firmly rejected in favour of embracing her authentic self.

In a newly surfaced video, M.I.A. shared her experience of signing with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, and the advice she received early on.

“Even when I met Jay-Z and signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do was get plastic surgery,” M.I.A. said, sparking fresh debate about beauty standards in the music industry.

A Stand for Authenticity

The “Paper Planes” artist, known for her genre-defying music and outspoken personality, used the anecdote to highlight her commitment to staying true to herself.

“I’m not insecure, because if I were, I would have gotten plastic surgery,” she said, countering critics who might question her self-confidence. “Ask those m************ around him—what woman do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t.”

M.I.A., now 50, said her decision reflects strength rather than insecurity. “Guess what? I’m 50, and I’m totally fine with the fact that I am.”

A Brief Partnership with Roc Nation

M.I.A. joined Roc Nation in 2012, but her partnership with the label was short-lived. Despite the brevity, her career flourished with hits like “Paper Planes,” which was notably sampled in Jay-Z’s 2008 track “Swagga Like Us,” featuring Kanye West, T.I., and Lil Wayne.

At the time, M.I.A. was celebrated for pushing boundaries with her innovative fusion of genres, often challenging mainstream music conventions. Reflecting on her rise, she said, “I took off when I was 30. I was the first and the new, making something interesting happen that wasn’t happening before.”

Silence from Jay-Z

Jay-Z has not publicly addressed M.I.A.’s claims, leaving questions about his alleged remarks unanswered. The revelation sheds light on the pressures female artists face in a male-dominated industry, particularly around beauty standards and image.

As M.I.A. continues to champion individuality and authenticity, her story serves as a reminder of the challenges—and triumphs—of navigating an industry often defined by conformity.

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...