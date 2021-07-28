Look: Kanye West shows off bedroom in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has treated fans to a glimpse of where he’s sleeping while living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his new album. The “Stronger” hitmaker is currently living in the sports ground in Atlanta while finishing his upcoming album “Donda” and it seems there’s not much to distract him from his work as his set-up is very basic.

Kanye shared a photo of his small room, which is sparsely furnished with just a small bed, an open-fronted closet, some workout equipment and a TV. The photograph showed a small selection of shoes and clothes and a bottle of water next to the bed, and a suitcase open on the floor. Kanye hosted a listening party for his album at the stadium last week and was said to have been so inspired by the crowd, he decided to stay there to finish the record.

According to TMZ, he also has a studio space set up and there’s a chef on hand to prepare his meals for him. Kanye West’s living quarters at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. pic.twitter.com/Mu1UzvqVQ0 — SAINT (@saint) July 28, 2021 It was revealed at the album preview party that Jay-Z appears on the new album, his first collaboration with Kanye since Drake’s 2016 track “Pop Style”. Jay can be heard rapping: “Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.”