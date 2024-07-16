LL Cool J Drops Star-Studded Album ‘THE FORCE’ Featuring Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and More

Spread the love

LL Cool J is set to make a major comeback with his new album ‘THE FORCE,’ boasting an impressive lineup of high-profile collaborations. The 14-track record, entirely produced by Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest, features appearances from hip-hop heavyweights Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, and Saweetie.

The legendary rapper took to Instagram to announce the album’s release date and tracklist, writing, “My new album THE FORCE launches 9/6/2024 pre save using the link in my bio. You know the drill. Scroll up for the official track listing and appearances. I’m ready lol.”

The 56-year-old artist also dropped a new single titled ‘Passion,’ sharing on Instagram, “Passion” song and video out now. Listen & watch and pre order THE FORCE. Link in bio.”

A New Era of LL Cool J

In a statement, LL Cool J expressed his excitement about the album, saying, “We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion.”

‘THE FORCE’ marks LL Cool J’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Authentic.’ The rapper revealed that the process of creating this album involved relearning his craft after a long hiatus.

“I had to go back to the drawing board and learn how to rap again,” he admitted. “I wanted to make sure I was really inspired by the things I was saying. That’s why there isn’t a lot of fluff on this album. The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans, and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board, they always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before.”

‘THE FORCE’ Tracklist

‘Spirit of Cyrus’ (Featuring Snoop Dogg) ‘The FORCE’ ‘Saturday Night Special’ (Featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe) ‘Black Code Suite’ (Featuring Sona Jobarteh) ‘Passion’ ‘Proclivities’ (Featuring Saweetie) ‘Post Modern’ ’30 Decembers’ ‘Runnit Back’ ‘Huey In Da Chair’ (Featuring Busta Rhymes) ‘Basquiat Energy’ ‘Praise Him’ (Featuring Nas) ‘Murdergram Deux’ (Featuring Eminem) ‘The Vow’ (Featuring Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)

LL Cool J’s return to the music scene with ‘THE FORCE’ promises to be a groundbreaking moment, highlighting his continued relevance and evolution as an artist. Fans eagerly anticipate the album’s release on September 6, 2024.

