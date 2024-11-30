LL COOL J Declares Himself the “Most Important Rapper Ever”

Spread the love

Hip-hop legend LL COOL J has once again sparked debate in the rap community by claiming he’s the most important rapper of all time. In a recent interview on Apple Music’s Le Code, LL COOL J shared his perspective on his unparalleled influence on hip-hop culture, spanning music, fashion, television, and business.

While the rapper famously coined the term “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest of All Time) with his 2000 album G.O.A.T. Featuring James T. Smith: The Greatest of All Time, he has now shifted the conversation. “I’ma say this humbly, but I really mean this,” he stated. “I think one day people are going to wake up and realize that LL COOL J is the most important rapper that ever existed.”

Pioneering Influence in Hip-Hop

LL COOL J, born James Todd Smith, pointed to his groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop culture to justify his claim. He highlighted how he popularised Kangol hats and endorsed Troop clothing, laying the foundation for modern rap endorsements. His influence extended to major brands like FUBU, which he helped bring into mainstream fashion.

“When it comes to endorsements, they’re gonna say, ‘Oh, this is the guy who made the Kangol popular before anyone else.’ When it comes to clothing, they’ll say, ‘He introduced FUBU and put clothing lines on the map,’” LL explained.

He also underscored his ability to balance a multifaceted career. As Def Jam Records’ first signed artist, he broke boundaries as a solo rapper, paving the way for global hip-hop success. In television, LL COOL J became a household name, achieving widespread acclaim while continuing to release chart-topping music.

“It wasn’t just doing TV and using rap as a launch pad. I was making incredible records while doing incredible TV. When it comes to business and influence, I could go on and on,” he said.

Impact Beyond Music

LL COOL J argued that his versatility set him apart from his peers. From romantic hits like I Need Love, which challenged stereotypes of masculinity in rap, to his pioneering “bad boy” image, he demonstrated hip-hop’s diversity and broad appeal.

Acknowledging Other Legends

Despite his bold statements, LL COOL J conceded that greatness is subjective in hip-hop. “There’s still a kid who thinks the 2Pac album is the most important album to them. Another might believe Snoop, Nas, or Biggie changed their life,” he said.

While LL COOL J has proudly embraced the G.O.A.T. label in his music, he humbly acknowledged the monumental contributions of his peers. “Too many rappers have done too many important things for me to try to claim I’m the only one,” he added.

Legacy in the Making

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, LL COOL J remains a towering figure. His career, which began with his 1985 debut album Radio, has not only shaped the genre but also influenced fashion, media, and business. Whether or not he’s the “most important rapper,” his legacy as a trailblazer is undeniable.

What do you think? Does LL COOL J’s impact on hip-hop make him the most important rapper of all time?

Source: AllHipHop

