Listen: Zimbabwean Rising Belfast R n B star Tanaka X shares debut single ‘Let You Know’

After establishing himself as a serious force in alternative R&B back in 2018, with a high profile support slot for former JLS member Aston Merrygold, Tanaka X is ready to step back into the spotlight with his debut single, ‘Let You Know’.

The self-produced track follows a period of hiatus, during which time Tanaka polished his approach to production and engineering. A unique blend of dark alternative R&B, infused with contemporary Afrobeat drums, ‘Let You Know’ finds Tanaka addressing his past experiences – reminiscing about an ex-lover and questioning the nature of their relationship.

“Creating this track was one of those spontaneous moments where it happened so quickly it felt like the song wrote itself,” the Belfast artist says. “From the second I heard the sample that’s prominent throughout the track, I was instantly inspired – and the rest is history.”

Born Johnson Tanaka Furusa, the 22-year-old rapper, singer-songwriter and producer has built up a reputation as a multi-talented star-in-the-making. After being crowned the winner of NiStars Talent Competition in 2015, and Belfast Nashville Young Songwriters in 2017, he has been busy honing his craft in recent years, in preparation for the launch of his highly anticipated debut single.

Listen to Tanaka X’s ‘Let You Know’, below: