Lionel Richie regrets missing out on Endless Love performances with Diana Ross

Lionel Richie fears he’ll go to his grave with one major regret – never performing Endless Love with Diana Ross again since the Oscars in 1981.

The duet started as an instrumental for the Franco Zeffirelli romance of the same name, and snowballed into a summer hit that spent nine weeks at the top of the U.S. charts.

But the track was hurriedly recorded in Canada, in between Ross’s concerts, and the two former Motown superstars only ever performed it once – at the Academy Awards – before the hit lost to Arthur’s Theme by Christopher Cross.

“From that time on that stage to the present day, we have never stood together onstage… either I was on tour, she was on tour, she was in this part of the world, I was in that part of the world; we could never get our schedules together,” he shared during a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “That’s one of the things I miss about my entire career.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Lionel also recalled how he was once asked to leave a Mercedes dealership after first striking it big.

The star and his Commodores bandmates decided to spend their first big paycheque on six brand new luxury motors and he went off to purchase them.

“I went down to the Mercedes dealership in Montgomery, Alabama and the guy looked at me and… no one gave me any attention at all – here I am with (an) Afro and bellbottoms,” the American Idol judge remembered. “No one was looking at me. And finally, the guy came over to me and said, ‘Son, if you’re not gonna buy anything, I’m gonna have to ask you to leave.’

“I said, ‘Oh yes, I would like to buy something… I’d like to buy six Mercedes in the following colours.’ I dropped the mic.”

Source: Cover Media