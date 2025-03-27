Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi Drops Tribute Remix to Playboi Carti’s “Like Weezy”

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Lil Wayne’s youngest son, Lil Novi, has released a new remix paying homage to both his father and rapper Playboi Carti.

The track, titled “REALLY LIKE WEEZY/BBY WEEZY (Remix),” is a reinterpretation of Carti’s song “LIKE WEEZY” from his latest album Music.

The 15-year-old rising rapper dropped the remix on March 25, teasing an upcoming music video expected to be released next week. This latest offering showcases Novi’s growing confidence in the rap game while embracing his father’s influence and Carti’s modern style.

Lil Novi, born in November 2009, is the son of Lil Wayne and singer Nivea. Despite his young age, he has been steadily making a name for himself, having previously appeared on his father’s No Ceilings 3 mixtape.

Comparing Carti to Lil Wayne

Lil Novi recently made waves with his bold comparison between Playboi Carti and Lil Wayne during a 2024 interview with Flophouse Atlanta. When asked who he considered the greatest rapper of all time, Novi initially picked his father but later added:

“But for me, I’d say like… because Carti is like the Wayne now, so yeah, Carti.”

His statement sparked debate, with the host questioning the comparison. Novi defended his stance, pointing out Carti’s influence on modern rap and his chart success.

“If you really think about it, he’s there. He’s reached that level. He’s done crazy numbers,” Novi argued.

This perspective reflects a growing sentiment among younger hip-hop fans who view Carti as a generational icon, much like Lil Wayne was for the previous era.

Following in His Father’s Footsteps

As the youngest of Lil Wayne’s four children—joining Reginae Carter, Dwayne Michael Carter III, and Kameron Carter—Novi is carving out his own identity in music. He has previously stated his admiration for his father’s Tha Carter V, naming it one of his favourite albums.

With “REALLY LIKE WEEZY/BBY WEEZY (Remix)” gaining traction and a music video on the way, Lil Novi is proving that he’s serious about making his mark in the industry.

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...