Lil Wayne Unveils “Tha Carter VI” Tour—But Skips New Orleans, Fans React

Lil Wayne has officially announced his highly anticipated “Tha Carter VI” Tour, set to support the release of his 14th studio album of the same name. The tour kicks off this Friday, June 6, with a high-energy opener at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coinciding with the album’s release on all major streaming platforms.

Spanning 34 North American cities, the tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, and Minneapolis, and will wrap up on October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Supporting acts Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will join Lil Wayne throughout the entire tour, while NoCap will make appearances on select dates.

The opening night at MSG is expected to be a star-studded affair, with surprise performances from Miley Cyrus, Bono, Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Euro, and Wyclef Jean.

Tickets went on pre-sale June 4, with general sales opening on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is produced by Live Nation, and marks Lil Wayne’s first solo album release since Funeral in 2020 and his first addition to the Tha Carter series since Tha Carter V in 2018. The rapper initially teased the album in a Super Bowl ad for Cetaphil, later confirming the release date in April.

But amid the excitement, fans in Lil Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans have been left disappointed. The tour schedule includes no stop in Louisiana, a notable omission for an artist whose legacy is deeply rooted in the Crescent City.

“To not have New Orleans on here is crazy, bro,” one fan posted online. Another added, “I could be tripping (or overlooking), but where the heck is Louisiana?”

Wayne has yet to respond to the backlash, but speculation is already swirling around whether a hometown show might be added later—or if something deeper lies behind the omission.

As Lil Wayne prepares to celebrate over two decades of the Tha Carter legacy, the absence of New Orleans may prove a lingering sore spot in an otherwise blockbuster return.

