Lenny Kravitz Halts Concert to Take Call from Denzel Washington: A Star-Studded Surprise for Fans

In a surprising turn of events, rock legend Lenny Kravitz paused his ‘Blue Electric Light’ concert over the weekend to take a call from none other than Denzel Washington.

The ‘American Woman’ singer, clearly delighted, informed the crowd that he needed to say a quick hello to his “big brother,” before engaging in a brief conversation with the renowned actor.

Kravitz shared a video of the moment on his Instagram, captioning it: “When your brother calls and you’re in the middle of a show.” In the clip, the 60-year-old artist approached the microphone, phone in hand, and addressed the audience: “I’m sorry, my big brother just called me up on the phone to say hi.”

As the audience erupted in cheers, Kravitz held up his phone, revealing to the thrilled fans that the caller was indeed the 69-year-old ‘Training Day’ star. “Y’all know Denzel Washington,” Kravitz announced, eliciting even louder screams from the crowd. He then walked over to his cameraman, ensuring the audience got a closer look at Washington, who greeted them with a broad smile.

Before hanging up, Kravitz affectionately told Washington, “Alright brother, I love you, I’ll call you later,” to the delight of the fans.

This public display of their close friendship isn’t the first. When Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, Washington gave a heartfelt speech, describing their bond. “He’s more than a friend, he’s more than a brother, we’re twins. We just don’t look alike. God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but even more so, an unbelievable heart,” Washington praised.

Kravitz, who turned 60 in May, recently expressed his amazement at reaching this milestone. “I can barely believe it myself. But it’s beautiful,” he told The Guardian. The ‘Hunger Games’ actor also shared his secrets to maintaining his youthful appearance, attributing it to “a combination of genes, self-care, hard work, and discipline.”

Despite his iconic status and striking looks, Kravitz confessed he has never considered himself particularly handsome. “I never thought that and still don’t think that,” he admitted. When asked if he truly felt that way, Kravitz responded, “I’m telling you the truth. I have grown to accept myself and be comfortable with myself, but I have never been one to look in a mirror and go: ‘Ooh yeah, look at that! You’re so beautiful.’ And especially not back then, as a teen. Absolutely not.”

With moments like these, Kravitz continues to captivate audiences not just with his music, but with his genuine personality and cherished friendships, making each concert a memorable experience.

