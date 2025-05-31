Kool & the Gang’s Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler Dies in Georgia Car Crash at 71

Spread the love

MABLETON, GEORGIA — Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler, a longtime hype man and stylist for the legendary R&B group Kool & the Gang, has died following a tragic car crash in Georgia over Memorial Day Weekend. He was 71.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 25, on Veterans Memorial Highway near Buckner Road in Mableton, according to local authorities. Sumler’s vehicle was involved in a head-on crash. The other driver escaped without injury, but Sumler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Known affectionately as “Chicago Mike,” Sumler was a vital presence within Kool & the Gang’s extended family since the mid-1980s. He initially joined the group as a stylist and choreographer and later became a beloved onstage hype man. For over three decades, he energized audiences with his signature dance moves and flamboyant flair, becoming a familiar face to fans around the world.

The band paid tribute in a heartfelt statement:

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004 to 2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night. He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves.”

Sumler had just wrapped up a performance at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre as part of An Evening of Funk featuring Midnight Star, Con Funk Shun, and Rose Royce before the fatal crash occurred.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens also honoured Sumler’s legacy, stating, “We are heartbroken by the loss of musician Michael Sumler. ‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flair and excitement to Kool & the Gang for decades.”

Sumler’s passing follows the death of Kool & the Gang drummer George Brown in 2023. The group, which was formed in 1969, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

With hits like “Celebration,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down on It,” and “Jungle Boogie,” Kool & the Gang remains one of the most iconic and influential funk and R&B groups of all time. The band has won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and holds more than 30 gold and platinum albums. Their music continues to be heavily sampled in hip-hop and celebrated across generations.

Sumler leaves behind a lasting legacy of joy, rhythm, and style that helped shape the visual and performance identity of one of music’s most enduring acts.

