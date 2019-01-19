Kim Kardashian West ends Taylor Swift feud

Kim Kardashian West has officially put her feud with Taylor Swift behind her.

Just days after insisting that she had “moved on” from her past conflict with Taylor, Kim shared a video of herself on Snapchat, listening to Taylor’s song ‘Delicate’.

The pair had a very public feud in 2016, after Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye’s lyrics about her in his song ‘Famous’.

However, Taylor, 29, hit back insisting Kanye never told her he was planning to call her “that bitch” in his song.

She fumed: “You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Kanye’s song included the line: “I feel like me and Taylor [Swift] might still have sex; Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Taylor went on to hit out at Kim and Kanye on her album ‘Reputation’s lead single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, which features a number of apparent digs at the pair.

Taylor slammed someone for their “tilted stage”, something Kanye had during his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour in 2016, when she sang: “I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.”

Earlier this week, during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Kim insisted she was “over it”, after being asked about the feud.

When host Andy Cohen asked: “Kim, you and Taylor Swift — still a beef with Taylor after all that went down?,” she replied: “Over it, I feel like we’ve all moved on.”