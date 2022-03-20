Kim Kardashian backs Kanye West suspension from Instagram

Kim Kardashian thought her ex Kanye West’s suspension from Instagram was “fair”, says an anonymous source. The 41-year-old reality television personality didn’t have a “dramatic” response after finding out the 44-year-old rapper – who she was declared legally single from earlier this month – was given a 24-hour ban from the social media platform earlier this week by its parent company Meta.

An anonymous source told PEOPLE: “Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn’t very dramatic. She didn’t make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye’s posts have been exhausting for her though.” They labelled it “impressive” how well ‘The Kardashians’ star – who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with Kanye – was taking it. The source said: “It’s very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson].

“Her kids are doing great. She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life.” The “Jesus Walks” – who Kim filed for divorce from in February 2021 after seven years of marriage- was removed from the photo sharing app for violating its rules about harassment after posting messages targeting Pete and ‘The Daily Show’ host, Trevor Noah

On Thursday, Trevor responded to the Grammy winner – who changed his name to Ye in November – after he called him a “k**n”. The 38-year-old comedian said: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod,” before adding “it breaks my heart to see you like this” and sharing the “impact” his work has had on him.

Trevor said: “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye,” Noah wrote. “You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you.” He added: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.” – IOL

