Kim Kardashian Admits Ignoring Kanye West’s Jewelry Advice Led to Costly Mistake

Kim Kardashian has opened up about an important lesson she learned regarding jewelry and personal safety—one that stemmed from a chilling incident during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 and a warning from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In a recent conversation with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, on The Kardashians, Kim reflected on the moment Kanye cautioned her about flaunting valuable jewelry online. After she posted images of two extravagant diamond rings, Kanye firmly advised against wearing them both simultaneously, fearing they could attract thieves.

“Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?’” Kim recalled.

The rings in question were no ordinary accessories. Kanye first proposed to Kim in 2013 with a stunning 15-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring. In 2016, he gifted her an even grander 20-carat diamond, reportedly valued at $4 million.

Ironically, the only piece Kim chose not to take to Paris was her original 15-carat engagement ring.

“My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut, and that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” she shared.

However, her decision to bring the larger diamond proved disastrous.

During her stay at a Parisian hotel, masked robbers broke in and stole approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including the upgraded ring. The traumatic event led Kim to stop wearing jewelry publicly for years.

Now, she hints at slowly reintroducing jewelry into her life and has a sentimental plan for the original engagement ring. She intends to pass it down to her eldest daughter, North, who was just a few months old when Kim and Kanye got engaged.

“That one, I’m gonna give to Northy, because she was with me when I got engaged and she held it after, and I took a photo,” Kim said, smiling.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022 after separating in 2021. They share four children, with North being their firstborn.

Source: AllHipHop

