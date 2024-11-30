Kendrick Lamar’s New Album GNX Rockets to No. 1 in the UK and on iTunes

Spread the love

Kendrick Lamar has claimed the top spot on the UK Official Albums Chart and the iTunes charts with his surprise release, GNX. The album, his sixth studio project, debuted digitally last Friday, quickly soaring to chart-topping success.

This marks Lamar’s second time at No. 1 on the UK charts, following his critically acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. The Compton rapper has previously secured Top 20 positions in the UK with four other albums, including good kid, m.A.A.d city (16), Untitled Unmastered (7), Damn. (2), and 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2).

A Record-Breaking Achievement

GNX continues Lamar’s streak of success, solidifying his position as one of the most influential figures in contemporary hip-hop. The album’s dominance isn’t limited to the UK; it also sits atop the iTunes U.S. Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Physical copies of the album are anticipated in early 2025, adding to the excitement among fans.

Chart Highlights

In the UK, Kendrick faced strong competition from Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, whose album Small Changes secured the No. 2 spot. Kiwanuka’s success was driven largely by physical sales, which accounted for 87% of his total, making him the leader on the Official Record Store Chart and Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

In the U.S., the iTunes Hip-Hop Albums Chart showcased other notable entries, including:

Juice WRLD’s The Party Never Ends at No. 2, a highly anticipated posthumous release.

J. Cole’s Friday Night Lights at No. 3, demonstrates its enduring legacy since its 2010 debut.

Ice Cube’s Man Down at No. 4, proving the veteran rapper’s ongoing relevance.

Skyzoo’s Keep Me Company at No. 5, marking a strong start for the artist.

Looking Ahead

The success of GNX reaffirms Kendrick Lamar’s dominance in the music industry, with fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting the physical release and any potential deluxe editions. The album’s unexpected drop and immediate impact highlight Lamar’s unique ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

