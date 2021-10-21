Kendrick Lamar expected to drop new album on Friday

It’s been 1650 days since Grammy award-winning rap superstar Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed masterpiece, “DAMN”. The album, Lamar’s fourth official release, marked several high points for the artist, including his first ever number one single, on the Billboard Hot 100, for the lead single “Humble”.

The artistic brilliance of the project saw “DAMN”. awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Music, making it the first non-jazz or classical work to earn the nod. In recent years, Lamar has been on somewhat of a hiatus, appearing sporadically as a feature artist on a handful of collaborations, and curating the “Black Panther” soundtrack album back in 2018. While fans have begged and pleaded online for a new album, Lamar has been mum on the topic and was rarely been seen in public.

In August, he broke his silence in a statement on his website, explaining that he’s working on a new album, the final in a long-running deal with his record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The struggles. The success. And, most importantly, the brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. “As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all,” said Lamar.

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar sparked rumours that the new album was imminent, with fans speculating that it would drop tomorrow, after he briefly changed the profile picture on his Spotify account. Several snippets of unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs have also started making rounds across social media over the past 24 hours. Friday also incidentally marks the ninth anniversary of his star-making sophomore album, “Good Kid, Maad City”.

We’ll know for sure soon enough, see some of the Twitter reactions below: “Rumors of a new Kendrick Lamar album are circulating after fans noticed that he changed his Spotify profile picture then changed it back,” tweeted @PigsAndPlans. “On the same day, snippets of unreleased tracks (including one called ’Therapy Session’) surfaced online. What do you think?”

